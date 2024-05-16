Madhuri Dixit's Best Birthday Present: 'My Kids Flew Down To Surprise Me'

Madhuri Dixit with family. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 57th birthday on Wednesday [May 15] and needless to say, wishes poured in from all quarters. From celebrities to fans, social media has been flooded with messages and posts for the superstar. On the occasion, Madhuri Dixit even held an Ask Me Anything session with fans, who sent her numerous questions about her life and work. Some fans also asked Madhuri Dixit about how she celebrated her birthday. One fan asked: “How do you like to celebrate your birthdays?” To this, she replied, “Spending the day with my family and loved ones.”

Another fan wrote: “What has been the best present you've ever received on your birthday?” To this, Madhuri Dixit said: “My kids flew down to surprise me for my birthday.”

A third fan asked, “Your favourite memory from your childhood.” Madhuri Dixit replied: “The whole family coming together to celebrate each other!”

On her birthday, Madhuri Dixit also received a very special message from her husband Dr Shriram Nene. Along with a bunch of throwback pictures, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can't express. We love you endlessly," with the hashtags #BirthdayGirl and #ForeverInLove.

Anil Kapoor, who has featured alongside Madhuri Dixit in several movies, also wished the star. “To say that you are one of my favourite co-stars would be accurate but not nearly enough. You are most importantly, one of my favourite buddies. Ours is a friendship that transcends all screens and I'm lucky to have your radiant presence in my life. May you always have reasons to smile so that the rest of us can bask in its glory. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit,” he wrote. Check out the post here.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Prime Video's Maja Ma.