To Madhuri Dixit On Her Birthday, A Post From 'Forever In Love' Shriram Nene

Madhuri and Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit, who celebrates her 57th birthday today, got the best birthday wish from her husband Shriram Nene. On his Instagram profile on Wednesday, Shriram Nene posted a video which has mushy pictures of himself with wife Madhuri. The video also some throwback pictures of the couple - equally adorable. Shriram Nene captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can't express. We love you endlessly." He added the hashtags #BirthdayGirl and #ForeverInLove to his post.

On an episode of Dance Deewane recently, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene surprised her. They even performed together on the TV realty show judged by Madhuri.

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan. The couple frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we love it when the happens. Take a look at some of their posts together here.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.