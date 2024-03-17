To Arin, 21 Today, With Love From Mom Madhuri Dixit

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: madhuridixit)

Madhuri Dixit had the sweetest wish for her son Arin on his 21st birthday. On Sunday, to mark her elder son Arin's 21st birthday, doting mom Madhuri treated her fans on Instagram to a lovely collage consisting of several throwback pictures featuring the birthday boy, her husband Shriram Nene and herself. Alongside the post, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday, @arin.nene! So proud of who you are and look forward to seeing you soar in this journey of life." Take a look at the actress'post for her son.

A few days back, Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene attended a party hosted by Farah Khan for Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran. Several photos and videos from the party quickly went viral on the Internet. One of the pictures showed a group photo of the guests posing with Ed Sheeran.

Before this, Madhuri Dixit was spotted attending the 55th birthday party of actress Bhagyashree. Madhuri Dixit and Bhagyashree were all smiles as they posed together at the party.

Last year, the Bollywood "dhak-dhak" queen shared a series of photos where the lovely family of four were joined by Dr Nene's parents. Two pictures captured all six of them smiling at the camera, while the third shows Madhuri taking a selfie with her sons and Dr Nene's parents in the frame. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Nothing like the fam coming together. Happy Sunday!” with a red heart emoji.

Recently, Madhuri Dixit also received the Special Recognition for Contribution to the Bharatiya Cinema at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Dixit for her outstanding talent, acknowledging her significant contribution to Indian cinema.

Madhuri Dixit married Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999, in the United States of America.