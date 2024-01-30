Inside Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene's 'Amazing Evening' With Sting And Trudie Styler

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture. (courtesy: MadhuriDixit)

Businesspersons Adar and Natasha Poonawalla hosted a star-studded welcome party for the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas) in Mumbai over the weekend. The band arrived in Mumbai to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival. The welcome party saw the presence of Bollywood's who's who, including Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, and more. Superstar Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene were also among the attendees. The couple made sure to share glimpses from the night on their Instagram handle. In the first photo, the couple is seen posing alongside legendary English musician-actor Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner aka Sting [who also performed at the music festival] and actress-director Trudie Styler, who is married to Sting. The next snap includes four of them along with Adar Poonawalla and business icon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

The caption with Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's post reads, “Had an amazing evening with our gracious hosts, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Adar Poonawalla, and Natasha Poonawalla. It was such a pleasure spending time with everyone. One of the highlights was meeting Sting and Trudie Styler, who are truly amazing and so lovely,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Jonas Brothers' and Sting's performances at the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai over the weekend turned out to be a huge success. The festival also featured performances by various artists, including Lauv, Eric Nam, and pop band One Republic, among others. During the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, there was a special moment that stood out. The crowd began chanting "jiju jiju" as Nick Jonas performed on stage. FYI: Nick Jonas has been affectionately called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi many times after his marriage to Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra.

Take a look at the special moment from the concert:

Sharing the same moment in her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra said, "My heart, Thank you Mumbai.” Read all about it here.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first met at the Met Gala in 2017. The couple got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie in the year 2022.