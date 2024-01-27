Pics: Jonas Brothers, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja And Malaika Arora At Natasha Poonawalla's Party

Jonas Brothers, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja at the party.

Where's the party tonight for the Jonas Brothers? At Natasha Poonawalla's Mumbai residence. After Nick Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Joe, performed at the music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai on Saturday evening, it was time for them to attend their grand welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. The guestlist also included the usual suspects Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, twinning and winning in black outfits, and Malaika Arora, who was stunning as ever in a blue outfit.

Meanwhile, at the Jonas Brothers' concert on Saturday night, one moment eclipsed everything else. It was when the crowd started chanting "jiju jiju" as Nick Jonas sang on stage. Nick Jonas is loving called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi sometimes. Nick and Priyanka Chopra met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They have a daughter named Malti Marie together, who celebrated her 2nd birthday earlier this month.

About the boy band Jonas Brothers - Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback singleSucker, which ruled all the music charts.