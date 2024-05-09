Watch: On Madhuri Dixit's Birthday, A Special Performance By 'Fan Girl' Ankita Lokhande

Ankita shared the image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande is on cloud nine. The actress will perform a special act to celebrate “Bollywood's Dhak Dhak Girl” Madhuri Dixit's birthday on the sets of reality show, Dance Deewane. The cinema icon will turn 60 on May 15. The makers have shared a promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram. In the video, Ankita, dressed in traditional Maharashtrian ensemble, is seen grooving to Main Kolhapur Se Aayi Hoon from the 1994 film Anjaam. After her performance, Ankita can be heard saying, “Happy birthday to you, ma'am (Madhuri Dixit)”. To this, Madhuri Dixit gives her a flying kiss and said, “Love You.” We also get a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit and Ankita dancing to the much-loved track. The clip concludes with Ankita saying, “I have always been your fan and I will always be your fan”. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Ankita ne diya apne favourite dancing star Madhuri ko ek dhamaakedaar surprise. [Ankita has given a blockbuster surprise to her favourite dancing star Madhuri Dixit]” For those who don't know, Madhuri Dixit is one of judges on Dance Deewane.



Before this, Ankita Lokhande shared a video of herself and Madhuri Dixit grooving to the iconic song Ek Do Teen on the sets of Dance Deewane. Ankita was invited as a guest along with her husband, Vicky Jain on the dance reality show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita wrote, "A dream came true ... Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her, and get an opportunity to dance with her, I'm reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill-it's about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression. Thank you, Madhuri Ma'am for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here's to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit a muse forever etched in our hearts." Ankita signed off her post by referring to the 2003 film Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon! She said, "Main Madhuri Dixit banana chahti hu!!!! I love you Madhuri [Dixit] ma'am." FYI: Ek Do Teen is a much-loved track from the 1988 film Tezaab featuring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, reports related to Karan Johar approaching Ankita Lokhande for the third instalment of Student Of The Year surfaced online. Dismissing all the rumours, Ankita, on Instagram Stories, said, “Quite flattered by this rumour but this Koffee order wasn't mine to begin with.” Read all about it here.