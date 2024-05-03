Ankita Lokhande 'Flattered' By Student Of The Year 3 Rumour: 'This Koffee Order Wasn't Mine'

Ankita Lokhande shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines again. It was earlier reported that Ankita Lokhande had been approached for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3 and the actress rejected the role due to "unknown reasons." On Thursday, Ankita Lokhande dismissed the rumours of her involvement in Karan Johar's directorial and stated that she was never involved in the project. "Quite flattered by this rumour but this Koffee order wasn't mine to begin with," Ankita wrote on her Instagram story.

The rumours began after a News18 report claimed that Ankita Lokhande was involved in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3, which has now evolved into a web series. As per the report, a source close to the actor told News 18, "Yes, Ankita was approached for Student Of The Year 3. I am not sure about the role she was offered but she was definitely asked if she could be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she has rejected the offer and nobody knows the reason behind her decision."

In April, Karan Johar announced that Reema Maya would direct the digital adaptation of the franchise during a film festival in Chandigarh. Reportedly, Shanaya Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to star in the film but there has been no confirmation from the actors yet.

For the unversed, the first two installments of the franchise - Student Of The Year and Student Of The Year 2 are films. Student of The Year was released in 2012, marking the Bollywood debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Its second installment starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda. Released on March 22, the film was based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's contributions during India's struggle for independence