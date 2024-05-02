Ankita Lokhande Rejected Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3 Offer: Report

Images shared by Ankita Lokhande. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande, who recently acted in Randeep Hooda's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, reportedly turned down Karan Johar's offer of Student Of The Year 3, as claimed by a News 18 report. As per the report, a source close to the actor told News 18, "Yes, Ankita was approached for Student Of The Year 3. I am not sure about the role she was offered but she was definitely asked if she could be a part of the SOTY franchise. However, she has rejected the offer and nobody knows the reason behind her decision." FYI, Student Of The Year 3 will be made into a web series. The first two installments of the franchise Student Of The Year And Student Of The Year 2 were films. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their debuts with Student Of The Year while Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria stepped into the industry with Student Of The Year 2.

In April, Karan Johar mentioned that the upcoming web series would be directed by Reema Maya at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh, stated News 18. "Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine because if I'll enter Reema Maya's world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series," Karan was quoted by News 18.

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale. Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Ankita received praise for her portrayal of Yamunabai in Randeep Hooda's directorial Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.