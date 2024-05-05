Just Ankita Lokhande Setting BFF Goals By Recording Arti Singh At Her Sangeet Night

Arti shared this image. (courtesy: Artisingh)

Arti Singh recently shared a video from her sangeet night and it screams BFF goals from miles away. Well, her bestie, actress Ankita Lokhande, is seen recording Arti's dance and cheering for her friend. Ankita is seen standing with her husband, Vicky Jain, and the couple looks lovely in matching black outfits. Coming back to the bride's performance, it wasn't just about dancing; the performance also included special dedications to her family members, including her brother Krushna Abhishek and their parents, Padma and Atmaprakash Sharma. She also dedicates her performance to her mother-in-law and, of course, her husband, businessman Dipak Chauhan.

The actress grooves to several iconic Bollywood tracks such as Sajna Tere Pyaar Mein, Mujhe Saajan Ke Ghar Jaana Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Maiyya Yashoda, Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve, Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, and more. Towards the end, the bride and groom shared a warm hug, adding a beautiful touch to the celebration.

In her caption, Arti Singh wrote, “Ye performance toh humesha se ready tha, bass sahi waqt aur sahi insaan ka intezaar tha! [I was always ready for this performance, just needed the right time and the right person!]”

Reacting to Arti's post, TV producer and former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta dropped red heart emojis.

Arti Singh and Deepak Chauhan got married on April 25 in a star-studded ceremony attended by several celebrities. The guest list included Kapil Sharma, Mahira Sharma, Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Yuvika Chaudhary, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, and many others. Notably, superstar Govinda, who is Arti's uncle, also graced the festivities, setting aside past family feuds. Click here to read more about this.

On the work front, Arti Singh is known for her roles in numerous daily soaps like Maayka, Grihasti, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha. She gained further prominence as the fourth runner-up in Bigg Boss 13.