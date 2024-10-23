<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Song <i>Jaana Samjho Na</i>: Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri's Romance Gives Festive Vibes

Ahead of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hitting the theatres, the makers have released a new song, Jaana Samjho Na. The song is a remake of a popular 2022 track by the same name, which was sung by Aditya Rikhari. The track seamlessly blends romance with peppy beats, and captures Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's chemistry perfectly. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 version of the track is reprised by the original singer Aditya Rikhari, and the female verse has been sung by Tulsi Kumar.

Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas and Aditya Rikhari, the song features the lead actors romancing against the backdrop of a vibrant carnival. The song has a playful vibe, with the actors engaging in cute banter and also a tug of war. Amidst all this, Kartik flaunts his dance moves effortlessly, adding to the charm of the song.

Kartik and Triptii shared the track on their Instagram handles, and fans flooded the comment section, heaping praise. One user wrote, "Mad remake!!!!! Only you could do this!," another wrote, "Dance is the hidden language of your soul!! Killer moves," while another praised their chemistry saying, "Kartik Aaryan looks good with everyone!! No doubt!!!"

The makers had earlier released the title track of the film. The global chartbuster has brought together the international music icon Pitbull, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, and the OG singer Neeraj Shridhar. Adding Kartik Aaryan's "Spooky slide" to the beats, the song is already trending on various music platforms.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. Besides Kartik and Triptii, the movie brings back the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and the OG Chhota Pandit, Rajpal Yadav. Madhuri Dixit will also be joining the cast as the new Manjulika.