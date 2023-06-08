Lust Stories 2: Vijay Varma Is Utterly Smitten By Tamannaah (For Reel, Guys)

Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Lust Stories 2 shared a brand new video from the anthology film and it features Vijay Varma and Tamannaah. The video showcases Tamannaah, stunning as ever in a red saree, leading a choir performing the track Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye. The video also features an utterly smitten Vijay Varma, who can't take his eyes of Tamannaah in the video. As the song ends, their eyes meet. On YouTube, Netflix India posted the video and the title read, "Can Tamannaah Sing?" The caption accompanying the video read, "Bringing you some note worthy stories from the vaults of love and lust."

Check out the video here:

Netflix India, sharing the video on Instagram, captioned it, "Making you sing to stories that'll make you think. Prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions O' humnava. Lust Stories 2 premieres on June 29, only on Netflix." The comments section looked something like this, "Oh my gawd these two." Netflix India's reply to a comment read, "A ship with a great love story." Another one added, "Tamannaah gonna kill us with her expressions."

Lust Stories 2 is Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's first project together. The actors are rumoured to be dating IRL. Lust Stories 2 will premiere on June 29 on Netflix.

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.