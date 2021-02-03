'Love You Today, Yesterday And Forever,' Arjun Kapoor Writes On His Mom's Birth Anniversary

Arjun Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary on Wednesday. The actor shared a special video for her on Instagram. He captioned the video: "I love you today, yesterday and forever. Happy birthday Mom." Arjun began the video by saying, "It's my mom's birthday today and she would have been very happy to be celebrating with me and making sure that we are all together, but it is what it is." He added, "Spend time with your family, spend time with your parents and loved ones because I keep saying this... We don't realise what life has in store."

An emotional Arjun Kapoor added in his video: "I love her a lot and I know she is around, but there are days when I miss her and I can't even tell her that and I tell her that in my own way but it feels so weird." He added, "It's a happy day and I just wanted to share this that, tell the people you love that you love them."

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February 2018. Anshula Kapoor started an online fundraising platform called Fankind in 2019. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with 2012 film Ishaqzaade.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will share screen space with Parineeti Chopra. His line-up of films also includes Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.