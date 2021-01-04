Malaika Arora Cooks For Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. His Reaction Is...

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who rang in the New Year together in Goa, have once again featured in headlines, courtesy the actor's Instagram story. On Sunday, Malaika cooked delicious meals for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and the actor's happiness spilled onto Instagram. He shared a video featuring the dishes made by his girlfriend and captioned it: "When she cooks for you on Sunday." Malaika Arora reshared the actor's Instagram story on her social media profile and accompanied it with red heart icons. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The couple are currently in Goa.

Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been filling up their respective vacation albums with stunning photos from their trip to Goa. On Sunday, Malaika Arora raised the temperature on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a pool picture of herself, where her smile steals the spotlight. "Smile, be happy and make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday," she wrote.

On the New Year, Malaika treated her fans to a loved up picture of herself and Arjun and wrote: "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year... 2021 #eternallygrateful."

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of Malaika Arora from her Goa trip:

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is currently seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer. She also appeared in the track Hello Hello from the 2018 film Pataakha. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, in which he co-starred with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra.