A Round-Up Of How Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor And Other Celeb Couples Ushered In 2021

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in Goa

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated New Year's Eve in London

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are also in London

The Internet is such a happy place today, with celebratory posts and greetings, which brings us to the loved-up posts shared by celebrity couples. Most Bollywood stars had low-key celebrations at their homes on New Year's Eve and they shared pictures from the happy moments on their respective social media handles. From Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's New Year celebrations in Goa to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's London diaries. Another star couple who welcomed 2021 in London was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were all smiles in their New Year post, while COVID-positive Ram Charan and his wife Upasana spent the day in quarantine. Here's what our favourite star couples posted.

With their style on point, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor posted perfect picture from Goa. The couple are staying at Malaika's sister Amrita Arora's beach house in Goa. Posting a picture with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika simply wrote: "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year... 2021."

"Let's gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can't wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better," Priyanka Chopra wrote while sharing a picture from her and Nick Jonas' date night.

Just like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja posted a picture from London. Sonam Kapoor wrote: "2021 I'm ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren't looking back at all."

Twinkle Khanna, posting a happy picture with Akshay Kumar, said it loud and clear: "Happy new year and get lost you awful 2020."

Upasana and Ram Charan shared this:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber rang in the New Year in Goa.

Here's what other couples posted:

Here's wishing everyone a Happy New Year.