Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Couple Style Was Sky High And Maybe It's Because David Beckham Was Included

Malaika And Arjun's Couple Game Was High On Style In Chic Black And White

When it comes to Bollywood galas, it can be no less than a star-studded affair. To host David Beckham in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arranged a splashy party. Among many celebrities were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor and love and style were in the air. After making us gush with their couple style multiple times, once again the duo brought their best style sensibilities with their chic date night looks. The couple and their sartorial picks are often an inspiration. At the party last evening, they aced the classic black-and-white combo that truly never gets out of style. Given the unmissable fashion quo, they were bound to make a striking statement. While Arjun looked dapper in a stunning black style that was layered with a jacket, Malaika notched up the look with a dash of bling. She paired a plunging neckline white shirt with a flared, shiny black skirt. Her neat, pulled-back tresses and dazzling earrings perfectly completed her look. We couldn't ignore David Beckham in their midst who looked good in chic monochrome style.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Red And Black Corset Look With Thigh-High Boots Definitely Made Her The Belle Of This Ball

Every now and then, the couple gives us a sneak peek of their couple style. Previously, the couple won our hearts with their incredible fashion game. While Arjun kept it casually chic in a denim shirt, Malaika aced breezy fashion in a white and blue printed co-ord set. Her look consisted of a crop top and flared skirt.

Also Read: When Malaika Arora Danced Her Heart Out In A Loewe Dress That Cost Almost ₹1 Lakh

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora gave date night style a classic spin in black and white.