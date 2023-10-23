Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Note For Malaika Arora: 'I'll Always Have Your Back'

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor

If Arjun Kapoor's post for Malaika Arora doesn't make you go aww, we don't know what will. The actor shared a super cute picture with girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday, on Monday. He accompanied the picture with an equally adorable note that read, "Happy Birthday Baby. This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light and I'll always have your back even through the chaos." In the comments section, Malaika Arora wrote, "Love you." Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora shared glimpses from her 48th birthday celebrations. She shared photos from her time in Dubai and wrote, "As the sun sets on another year and I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me."

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.