To Birthday Girl Malaika Arora, With Love From BFF Kareena Kapoor

Malaika Arora with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Happy birthday, Malaika Arora. She turns 48 today. Can't believe it, right? You are not alone. Wishes are pouring in for Malaika, who has jetted off to Dubai to celebrate her special day. To make the day a memorable one, Malaika's BFF, actress Kareena Kapoor, has picked three unseen pictures of herself with the birthday girl. The throwback photos are all about Kareena and Malaika's love for each other and snazzy shoes. In the first still, Malaika, dressed in black co-ord set, is holding her platform heel like a telephone. The next pic is from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last year in May. Kareena ended the series with an adorable picture of herself and Malaika. Kareena's sweet birthday wish spoke in length about their “sisterhood bond”. She wrote, “These three pictures symbolise our love for each other, our sisterhood bond, and of course our love for Joothaas (shoes)…Love you Malla. Happy Birthday gorgeous.” Malaika Arora re-shared Kareena Kapoor's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love You (red heart emoticon)”.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's sister and actress Amrita Arora wished her by sharing a series of throwback pictures. Amrita surely made her birthday wish priceless. In the first black and white photo, baby Amrita can be seen sitting with young Malaika as the two flash a million-dollar smile for the camera. The next click shows Malaika as a toddler. Sharing the pictures, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday to my annoying, regimented, yoga-loving, insanely beautiful protector… Stay just the way you are (NOT) love you Mertiii.” Replying to the post, Malaika commented, “Awwwww my fav pics…love you, Gertrude.”

In case you don't know, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor share a close bond. Every time the trio step out they dish out major friendship goals. Recently, they were spotted at a party with Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla. We also chanced upon a super cute picture from the get-together, shared by Amrita, featuring KJo posing with friends. Amrita's side note read, "Rocky and his Ranis. Karisma Kapoor, you were so missed." The text on the picture was in reference to KJo's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.