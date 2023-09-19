Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde Visit Shilpa Shetty's Puja

Malaika at Shilpa Shetty's House

Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is one of the popular ones in Mumbai. Celebs from film fratenity offer prayers at Shilpa's home. The ritual continued this year too. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebs like Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde, Govinda with family, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Dassani, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza visited Shilpa's house on Tuesday. They were dressed in their festive best. Starting with Malaika Arora's OOTD. Malaika chose an orange fusion dress for the occasion. Later she was pictured with fashion designer Vikram Phadnis.

Pooja Hegde chose a green saree and looked absolutely gorgeous.

We also spotted Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty with their mother.

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza twinned in red. They were accompanied by their sons.

Govinda, with wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja also attended Shilpa's puja. Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at Shilpa's home. Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Dassani's OOTD here:

Shilpa, who is known for sartorial choices, shared a family picture on her Instagram. In the picture, Shilpa, husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha were dressed in co-ordinated clothes. While Shilpa and her daughter can be seen looking at the camera, Raj and Viaan are captured with their back to the camera. Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all. Sukhee Bhava."

Take a look at Shilpa's post here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa's upcoming movie Sukhee is to hit the thetares on September 22. Sukhee marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.