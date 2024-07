Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Pictured At An Event (Separately) Amid Break-Up Rumours

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly ended their relationship of over five years. Amid the breakup rumours, the duo attended a fashion event in Mumbai. However, they arrived at the venue separately. In one of the videos, Arjun is seen helping Malaika as she makes her way to the entrance. One of the viral pictures capture the couple sitting at a distance from each other.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cross paths amid break-up rumours, he makes way for her to pass at event. Watch video https://t.co/PGGGnJ7Sgr pic.twitter.com/eQsUzKVAaM — Global Voters (@global_voters) July 27, 2024

Last month, the news agency IANS reported the actors decided to go their separate ways are still "amicable".

A source told the news agency IANS, "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

ICYDK: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor began dating in 2018. However, they chose to make their relationship public on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. The actress shared mushy photos of them on Instagram.

For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017 and continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. In December last year, Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Shura Khan in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Malaika Arora has judged various dance shows, such as India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Zara Nachke Dikha among others. She has also lent her expertise to shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to star in Welcome 3 and Singham Again. The film directed by Rohit Shetty stars him as an antagonist. He will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.