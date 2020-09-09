'Love You King,' Writes Ranveer Singh On Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Post

KBC 12: Big B in a still from the promo. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Seems like Amitabh Bachchan is delighted to be on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and his social media posts clearly reflect that. However, the Bollywood veteran isn't the only person who is happy about his return. Count Ranveer Singh too. The Lootera actor, who is a self-confessed Amitabh Bachchan fan, commented "love you king" along with a crown emoji on Big B's latest Instagram entry, which happens to be a picture from the sets of the popular TV quiz show that Mr Bachchan hosts. The photograph shared by Big B, features a silhouette of the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan has not worked with Ranveer Singh as of now but the actor is often seen expressing his admiration for him. He had even sent a hand-written letter to the actor after watching his film Gully Boy.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has actively been sharing posts from his work diaries. Last month, he shared a few pictures from the sets of the show and wrote: "The work routine beginneth as does the prep for KBC 12... Safety, care and precautions all in place. The world has become a different place... The world has changed."

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

In his blog entry, last month, Big B wrote: "Yes, that was what was missing - Routine. Having found it this morning and taken it to heart, there is a continuum in thought word and deed. Strange but true and laced with fact... Prep for KBC 12 has begun and the notice of extreme discipline in the execution of work is astonishing."

Except the third season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan), all the other seasons were hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.