Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's First Day On Set - See Pics

The shooting of the twelfth season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati started on Monday and we can't keep calm. Host Amitabh Bachchan, who has been a part of the quiz show since 2000, shared glimpses of the first day of the shoot on social media and celebrated 20 years of Kaun Banega Crorepati in his own style. "20 saal, 12th parv, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, arambh! (20 years, 12th festival, KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, begin!)" he tweeted late on Monday. The photos feature the new set of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Big B sitting in his seat. The new season will soon air on Sony TV.

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, shared the promo of the show on his social media handle that features him interacting with a contestant on the hot seat, who is happy to win 1000. "It's coming back. KBC... Because every 'setback' needs to be answered with a 'comeback'," Big B wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan had started working on the new season on Kaun Banega Crorepati back in May but two months later, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor recovered from the virus last month, after which he resumed prepping for the show. In one of his previous posts, Big B also shared how COVID-19 safety rules and protocols have been considered on the sets of the show. He posted a picture collage, which shows crew members wearing blue PPE kits on the sets while recording the show and wrote: "It's back at work... in a sea of blue PPE... KBC 12... started 2000... today year 2020... 20 years! Amaze... that's a lifetime!"

Amitabh Bachchan has served as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati in almost all of the seasons, except season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.