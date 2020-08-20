Amitabh Bachchan, Recovered From COVID-19, To Resume Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Shoot With 'Maximum Safety Precautions'

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan )

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, is all set to resume the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 with "maximum safety precautions." The 77-year-old actor, in his latest blog entry, wrote about "prepping" to begin the shoot once again. Amitabh Bachchan had started working on the new season on the quiz show back in May, two months after which he was diagnosed with COVID-19. In his blog on Wednesday, Big B wrote: "Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of Kaun Banega Crorepati promo shoots and the KBC itself... detailed protocol of how it is all going to be done with maximum safety precautions."

Earlier in May, Amitabh Bachchan shared an update about working during the nationwide lockdown in a tweet, in which he wrote: "Just back from work... hamstring be da**ed... social messaging videos... acknowledging the 'angels' videos... giving commendation to them that work so we exist... and the invitations to the new season of KBC... The show goes on." He even wrote about how he wrapped his two-day schedule in a single day in his blog, emphasising that proper precautionary measures on the sets of the show. "Sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken and what had been scheduled for two days, was completed in one day, starting 6 pm, ending a short while now!" wrote Big B.

T 3522 - Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC ..

The show goes on ..

heavy in heart , to all .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

The registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 took place from May 9 to May 22. Earlier, speaking about how the new season will be different from the previous ones due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amit Raisinghani, the Head of Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television, said in a statement: "For the first time in the history of KBC, the entire screening and selection will be managed digitally... This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge," reported news agency PTI.

Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 11. The actor, his son Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his 8-year-old granddaughter were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for treatment. Big B returned home from the hospital on August 2.