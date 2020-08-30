Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Has The Perfect Answer For Every 'Setback'

KBC 12: Big B in a still from the promo. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

On Sunday morning, Amitabh Bachchan shared a promo from the 12th season of his upcoming TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The video that was originally shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television (on which the show will air), showcases Amitabh Bachchan interacting with a contestant on the hot seat, who is delighted to win Rs 1000. When Big B asks him why he is so happy to be winning such a small amount, the contestant says that he had once started his business with Rs 500 and took it to Rs 10 crore. However, he suffered a setback and lost his business. He added that he is happy to be making a "comeback" with Rs 1,000. Amitabh Bachchan turns towards the camera and says, "Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab comeback se do."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "It's coming back. KBC... Because every 'setback' needs to be answered with a 'comeback.'" Check out the promo here:

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has actively been sharing posts from his work diaries. A few days ago, he shared a few pictures from the sets of the show and wrote: "The work routine beginneth as does the prep for KBC 12... Safety, care and precautions all in place. The world has become a different place... The world has changed."

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

In his blog entry, a few days ago, Big B wrote: "Yes, that was what was missing - Routine. Having found it this morning and taken it to heart, there is a continuum in thought word and deed. Strange but true and laced with fact... Prep for KBC 12 has begun and the notice of extreme discipline in the execution of work is astonishing."

Except the third season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati ( which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan), all the other seasons were hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.