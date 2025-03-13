Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Hosting <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: "This Bond Remains Unbroken Forever"

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially confirmed that he will return as the host for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), putting an end to speculation about his possible exit from the show.

On March 12, the makers released a heartfelt video featuring Big B, where he bid an emotional farewell to the audience while reassuring them, "I will see you in the next season."

In the video, the 82-year-old icon expressed his gratitude in Hindi, reflecting on the deep connection he has built with the show and its viewers over the years.

"Har daur ki shuruwat mai ek soch aati hai-ki itne saal guzarne ke baad bhi, kya woh pyaar, woh saath, woh apnapan aap sab ki aankhon mein dekhne ko milega? Aur har daur ke ant tak, yahi sach ban jaata hai ki is khel, is manch aur maine jitna chaha hai, usse kahi zyada mujhe mila hai. Aur yeh silsila lagataar chalta rehta hai. Humari umeed hai ki yeh chaah hamesha bani rahe, kabhi na toote."

(At the beginning of each season, a thought crosses my mind-after so many years, will I still find the same love, togetherness, and warmth in your eyes? And by the end of every season, the truth remains that this show, this platform, and all that I have received is far greater than what I had ever hoped for. And this continues, time and again. My only hope is that this bond remains unbroken forever.)

As the farewell message continued, Big B shared a touching sentiment about the show's impact:

"Jaate jaate, bas itna kehna chahta hoon ki agar humari koshishon ne kisi ki bhi zindagi ko zara sa bhi chhooha hai, ya yahan bole gaye shabdon ne koi umeed jagayi hai, toh main samjhunga ki humari 25 varshon ki yeh sadhna safal rahi. So, devi aur sajjanon, ab main aapse agle daur mein milunga. Apni mehnat par vishwas rakhiye, apne sapno ko zinda rakhiye. Na rukiye, na jhukiye-jo hain, jaise hain, anmol hain. Aapse phir mulaqat hogi, tab tak main Amitabh Bachchan iss manch se, iss daur ke liye aakhri baar keh raha hoon-Shubh Ratri."

(As I bid farewell, I just want to say-if our efforts have touched even one life or if the words spoken here have ignited hope, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season. Believe in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Do not stop, do not bow down - you are precious just as you are. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words-Shubh Ratri.)

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, alongside superstar Rajinikanth.