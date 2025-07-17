Amitabh Bachchan To Return With <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> Season 17 On This Date

Kaun Banega Crorepati completed 25 years on July 3, 2025. Sony Entertainment Television has now unveiled the new campaign for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17, which is all set to premiere on August 11, 2025.

What's Happening

Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC Season 17on August 11, 2025. It will be aired Monday-Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

The campaign titled Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai for Season 17 champions the dreams of commoners and their 'Can Do' attitude.

It puts the spotlight on the new theme about how knowledge is empowering India and fuelling a common man's ambitions, while instilling confidence in them.

Season 17 will be directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl and created by his production house, Good Co., for the campaign.

Vikas Bahl shared, "KBC has always been more than a quiz show, it's a window into India's changing mindset. India is ready to shine today because knowledge gives them courage, confidence, and that earned sense of pride. And when you have that kind of akal, a bit of akad or the swag that comes with it is only natural. It's not arrogance, but the belief that 'Main bhi kar sakta hoon'."

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati has always stood as a celebration of knowledge and the quiet pride that comes with it. This year's campaign, Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai, captures that sentiment beautifully and encourages people to take pride in their intellect and to walk tall with the confidence that comes from truly knowing."

About KBC

The first ever episode of KBC was aired on July 3, 2000. The quiz show went on to achieve incredible popularity and has now reached Season 17.

There were rumours of Amitabh Bachchan parting ways with the show. However, those were put to rest as the new season is all set to premiere next month.

In A Nutshell

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to return to our screens with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 on August 11, at 9 PM. Sony Entertainment Television unveiled its new campaign for the upcoming season with a powerful theme.