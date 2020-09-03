Amitabh Bachchan's Midnight Candy Feast Triggers Sugar Cravings For Ranveer Singh And Other Stars

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights "My fav," commented Kriti Sanon

Bhumi Pednekar's comment read: "Best"

Divya Dutta commented: "Now I will have it without any guilt"

It's nearly impossible to ignore late-night sugar craving, especially if you have a bag of Maltesers - delicious chocolate-coated milk ball candies - with you. Ask Amitabh Bachchan, he knows it very well. On Thursday, the 77-year-old actor fixed his midnight candy craving by finishing a packet full of the mouth-watering milk chocolate candies, a glimpse of which he also shared on Instagram. Big B's post prompted several drool-worthy reactions from celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Divya Dutta and Karishma Tanna. Sharing a picture of a crushed wrapper of Maltesers, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Raat ko 12 baje jo isse khaane ka maza hai, wo kahin aur nahi (There is nothing more fun than eating this chocolate at midnight)."

"Ohh Bachchan sahab! Uff ye kya kr rahe ho aap," commented Ranveer Singh with a couple of drooling and laughing emojis. Kriti Sanon wrote: "My Fav" with a drooling emoji while Bhumi Pednekar commented: "Best" with a heart emoji. Mouni Roy, who will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra, dropped many drooling emoticons while Divya Dutta wrote: "Absolutely sir! Now I will have it without any guilt."

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

And here's what the stars commented:

Screenshot of Ranveer, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Bhumi, Karisma and Divya Dutta's comments on Big B's post.

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the virus on July 11, after he was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan has started filming the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with all safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. His upcoming films are Brahmastra and Jhund.