Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Back To The Grind'. Except Him, 'Everyone Looks Ready For A Heist'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 last month, cannot stay without working and hence it's not surprising that he had a five-hour shoot on Thursday and is looking forward to his work commitments for today. Mr Bachchan's excitement about returning to work sets after months spilled onto Instagram as he exclaimed: "Yooo... hooo!" The 77-year-old actor, in his Instagram post, shared just a glimpse of his Thursday routine, which somewhat looked like this: "Back to the grind and work... 4 campaign films ... 5 outfit changes... 4 still shoots... 5 hours one day." Big B being Big B, added this ROFL note to his post: "Other than me everyone else looking like they ready for a 'heist' and tomorrow on to KBC."

What Mr Bachchan meant by his crew members ready for a "heist" was better explained on his blog post on Tumblr, in which he wrote "all precautions of mask and PPE" were taken by everyone on sets while Big B was in front of the cameras.

Addressing messages of concern from fans about Mr Bachchan returning to work during the coronavirus pandemic, the actor wrote: "Work. Yes, a word that seems to be causing concern to many, concerns of how and where and when and whether but there is a reassurance from them that deliver the schedule that limited time frames... precautionary objectives achieving... the urgency of the pending has to be done. And so it needs to be done. There is of course the matter of precaution and safety. Indeed... but are we really all safe each day. Adverse conditions come from any direction... anytime... yes basics need to be in place... deliberation to cause personal harm is never a consideration. But I do understand the anxiety of the Ef and must reassure them that we are not deliberately running out seeking trouble."

Apart from returning as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati's next season, Mr Bachchan has films such as Jhund, Brahmastra and Chehre in his line-up.