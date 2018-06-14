Lisa Haydon To Feature In Tempted To Touch Remake, Confirms Zaeden

In other news.. my baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born- 7:57am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8am.. I know right, what baby actually sleeps later than their parents so we waited patiently with our coffees, remembering this time last year , contractions , hospital , the whole family cheering 'PUSH' like a football team ... then we pounced 7:57 sharp with the 'Happy Birthday' song. Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic.

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 19, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT