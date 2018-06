Lisa Haydon To Feature In Tempted To Touch Remake, Confirms Zaeden

Lisa Haydon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram )

Lisa Haydon will feature in Zaeden's music video The video will be shot in Delhi and Mumbai

Lisa Haydon is all set to feature in music composer Zaeden's music video, which will be shot in Mumbai and New Delhi, reports news agency IANS. Zaeden, confirmed the news and told IANS: "The video will feature Lisa Haydon and will be shot in New Delhi and Mumbai this month." Zaeden revealed that the song will be the official remake of the 2004 songby Rupert Clarke, who is popularly known by his stage name Rupee. Lisa has featured in Honey Singh's(from her 2014 film), which gained massive popularity. It will be interesting to see the kind of responsewill receive, keeping into consideration Zaeden's popularity.Zaeden is known for his remixes of popular sound tracks such asby Coldplay,andby Maroon 5 andby Justin Bieber. Lisa Haydon, who was last seen as a judge and host in the television reality showoften features in headlines, be it for sharing pictures from her vacations, or for posting photos of her 1-year-old son Zack Lalvani, and how can we forget her "100 percent formula" of maintaining a perfect balance between professional and personal life. In an earlier interview, she told IANS. "When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."Take a look at some of Lisa's posts that made it to the trends list. Lisa Haydon is married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Aisha and has featured in films such asandamong others. She was last seen in Karan Johar's(With inputs from IANS)