Lisa Haydon To Feature In Tempted To Touch Remake, Confirms Zaeden

Highlights
- Lisa Haydon will feature in Zaeden's music video
- The video will be shot in Delhi and Mumbai
- Lisa Haydon was last seen as a judge in Top Model India
Zaeden is known for his remixes of popular sound tracks such as Magic by Coldplay, Don't Wanna Know and Animals by Maroon 5 and Love yourself by Justin Bieber.
Lisa Haydon, who was last seen as a judge and host in the television reality show Top Model India often features in headlines, be it for sharing pictures from her vacations, or for posting photos of her 1-year-old son Zack Lalvani, and how can we forget her "100 percent formula" of maintaining a perfect balance between professional and personal life. In an earlier interview, she told IANS. "When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."
Take a look at some of Lisa's posts that made it to the trends list.
In other news.. my baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born- 7:57am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8am.. I know right, what baby actually sleeps later than their parents so we waited patiently with our coffees, remembering this time last year , contractions , hospital , the whole family cheering 'PUSH' like a football team ... then we pounced 7:57 sharp with the 'Happy Birthday' song. Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic.
(With inputs from IANS)