Lisa Haydon To Feature In Tempted To Touch Remake, Confirms Zaeden

Lisa Haydon featured in Honey Singh's Manali Trance, which gained massive popularity

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 10:08 IST
Lisa Haydon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Lisa Haydon will feature in Zaeden's music video
  2. The video will be shot in Delhi and Mumbai
  3. Lisa Haydon was last seen as a judge in Top Model India
Lisa Haydon is all set to feature in music composer Zaeden's music video Tempted To Touch, which will be shot in Mumbai and New Delhi, reports news agency IANS. Zaeden, confirmed the news and told IANS: "The video will feature Lisa Haydon and will be shot in New Delhi and Mumbai this month." Zaeden revealed that the song will be the official remake of the 2004 song Tempted To Touch by Rupert Clarke, who is popularly known by his stage name Rupee. Lisa has featured in Honey Singh's Manali Trance (from her 2014 film The Shaukeens ), which gained massive popularity. It will be interesting to see the kind of response Tempted To Touch will receive, keeping into consideration Zaeden's popularity.

Zaeden is known for his remixes of popular sound tracks such as Magic by Coldplay, Don't Wanna Know and Animals by Maroon 5 and Love yourself by Justin Bieber.

Lisa Haydon, who was last seen as a judge and host in the television reality show Top Model India often features in headlines, be it for sharing pictures from her vacations, or for posting photos of her 1-year-old son Zack Lalvani, and how can we forget her "100 percent formula" of maintaining a perfect balance between professional and personal life. In an earlier interview, she told IANS. "When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."

Lisa Haydon is married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Aisha and has featured in films such as Queen, Housefull 3 and The Shaukeens among others. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushqil.

(With inputs from IANS)

