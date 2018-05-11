Seen Lisa Haydon's Underwater Pic With Cutie Pie Son Zack Yet?

Just when we thought Lisa Haydon's pictures with her son Zack Lalvani couldn't get any better, the Queen actress posted an underwater picture on Instagram. The 31-year-old actress posted this adorable picture and wrote: "Every Thursday we have swimming class. Our favourite day of the week. Last week, all the kids took underwater photos with their mummies. This was ours." The picture has received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram in a few hours. Comments like "adorable' and "beautiful" instantly started pouring in. "This is just wow. I stared at it for too long. I love the way you smiled at your baby and he's just so cute and all this in under water. I could explode due to the adorableness," wrote one Instagram user.
Take a look at the post here:
On Wednesday, Lisa shared in an Instagram post that her son likes tennis:
Lisa Haydon, who has been sporting platinum-blonde locks post pregnancy, frequently posts pictures with her son Zack (who will turn one on May 17) on social media. Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in Goa in 2016.
The model turned actress, who was last seen as a judge and host on Top Model India has been equally adept at balancing her personal life as well. TheShaukeens actress told IANS, "When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."
CommentsLisa Haydon has also been travelling and her latest pictures from her Goa vacation clearly corroborate to the fact that she is a fun mom.
Lisa Haydon was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma .