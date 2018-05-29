Lisa Haydon Posts A Beach Pic With Son Zack. The Location Might Surprise You

Highlights
- Lisa Haydon posted a picture from her Hong Kong vacation
- The post received over 92,000 likes on Instagram
- The picture is winning the Internet
There is no denying the fact that Lisa Haydon never fails to make a statement with her pictures. The model turned actress frequently shares pictures from her vacations. Have a look at some of her other vacation picture.
Earlier this month, Lisa posted a beautiful picture on her son's first birthday. "Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic," read an excerpt from Lisa's post.
In other news.. my baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born- 7:57am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8am.. I know right, what baby actually sleeps later than their parents so we waited patiently with our coffees, remembering this time last year , contractions , hospital , the whole family cheering 'PUSH' like a football team ... then we pounced 7:57 sharp with the 'Happy Birthday' song. Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic.
Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut with Aisha and was last seen as a judge and host of the television show Top Model India 2018.