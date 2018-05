Lisa Haydon Posts A Beach Pic With Son Zack. The Location Might Surprise You

Lisa Haydon with her son Zack Lalvani. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Lisa Haydon and son Zack Lalvani's new photos are making the Internet happy, once again.actress, who is apparently in Hong Kong (going by the caption on her post), posted a beautiful picture with her little one. She shared the photograph with her 1.2 million followers, of which over 92,000 fans liked it. In the picture, Lisa Haydon, dressed in a white bikini, can be seen embracing Zack, as she sits on the beach. She captioned the post: "And if I told you this was Hong Kong ...never ceases to surprise." The comment section was full of remarks such as "what a lovely picture," "such a cutie" and "this is a treat to the eyes." However, there were a few fans who wished to see a glimpse of Zack. One Instagram user wrote: "Wish I could see his face. Next time please post something where he is smiling and looking at us."Take a look at the post here.There is no denying the fact that Lisa Haydon never fails to make a statement with her pictures. The model turned actress frequently shares pictures from her vacations. Have a look at some of her other vacation picture.Earlier this month, Lisa posted a beautiful picture on her son's first birthday. "Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic," read an excerpt from Lisa's post. Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in Goa in 2016.Lisa Haydon made her Bollywood debut withand was last seen as a judge and host of the television show