Zayden Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nina Shah. See Pics From Their Beachside Wedding

Dreams singer Zaeden has married his girlfriend Nina Shah in a dreamy beachside wedding. The couple were a vision in white as they ditched bright colours. Making it official today, Zaeden shared the first pictures from the wedding with the caption, "From one day to day one. Married the love of my life."

Zaeden and Nina got married following both Hindu and Christian rituals and looked stunning as they chose Tarun Tahiliani ensembles for their D-day. The couple also had a fun Haldi ceremony, if the pictures are anything to go by.

As soon as the singer posted the pictures, their friends and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, "Congratulations" followed by a red heart emoji, singer Sukriti Kakkar also posted a bunch of red heart emojis to show love to the newlyweds. Musician Lisa Mishra, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae, also wrote, "So happy for you bothhhh". One fan wrote, "Omgggg this was unexpected!", while another wrote, "Broke a million hearts."

For the uninitiated, Nina Shah is a DJ and music producer. The couple first collaborated in 2016 for Zaeden's single Never Let You Go, which became a chartbuster. They were both signed by Spinnin' Records at the time.

