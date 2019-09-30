Lata Mangeshkar Joins Instagram. See Her First Post

Lata Mangeshkar shared this image. (Image courtesy: lata_mangeshkar)

Guess who just made her Instagram debut? It is none other than the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. On Monday, the 90-year-old singer announced the news of her debut on the photograph sharing site on Twitter (which she frequently uses) and shared the link of her Instagram, profile along with it. In her maiden Instagram post, Ms Mangeshkar can be seen holding a book based on her life, which was gifted to her by her sister Meena Khadikar (who is also a playbacks singer). "Namaskar, Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun," read the caption on Lata Mangeshkar's Instagram post.

Check out Lata Mangeshkar's post here:

The legendary singer added another Instagram entry on Monday. In the picture, she could be seen sitting with her sister Meena Khadikar. She wrote: "Namaskar! Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi kitab Didi Aur Main ki peheli copy bhent ki."

Take a look at the post here:

Lata Mangeshkar's official Instagram account, which is named "lata_mangeshkar," might not have got the verified title as of now. However, the account has over 48,000 followers (and counting) as of now.

Lata Mangeshkar, recently featured in headlines after she said,"Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon," with respect to a singer named Ranu Mondal, who became an Internet sensation almost overnight after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went insanely viral.

Lata Mangeshkar's talent needs no introduction. Often addressed as the "Nightingale Of India," Lata Mangeshkar has been the voice behind many actresses across decades. Her soulful voice has been part of Bollywood for over 70 years.

