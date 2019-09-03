How Lata Mangeshkar Responded When Asked About Ranu Mondal

Lata Mangeshkar's advice to aspiring singers: "Be original" (courtesy mangeshkarlata)

Almost every Indian woman from a certain era secretly craved to sing like Lata Mangeshkar. But not everyone can be Lata Mangeshkar. There is only one.

Recently there was the case of Ranu Mondal who sang her way to fame with Lataji's Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from penury and anonymity.

Himesh Reshammiya even recorded two songs with the lady, who was dazed by all the attention. The euphoria and praise soon got out of hand. The rumours amplified.

There were reports that Salman Khan had bought Ranu Mondal a Rs 50-lakh flat and has offered her a chance to sing in Dabangg 3.

Deeply embarrassed, Salman issued a denial about his delusory largesse.

When I told Lataji about Ranu Mondal's experience, Asia's resident Nightingale expressed happiness but with reservations.

"Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate)."

"But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishore da's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention."

"But it won't last," says Lataji, at the cusp of 90.

She feels great concern for the talent on the music shows on television. "So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal."

Lataji's advice to aspiring singers: "Be original. By all means sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point the singer must seek and find his or her own song."

Lataji gives the example of her own sister. "If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style, she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one's talent to."

