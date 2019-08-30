The Truth About Salman Khan Gifting A Flat To Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal

Ranu Mondal in a recording studio. (Image courtesy: realhimesh)

Highlights Ranu Mondal has recorded two songs with Himesh Reshammiya She also appeared on a singing reality show She hasn't been invited for Bigg Boss too

Ranu Mondal became an overnight Internet sensation after a video of her singing one of Lata Mangeshkar's songs at Ranaghat railway station went viral and she recently again featured in headlines after several media reports claimed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan 'gifted' her a flat worth Rs 55 lakh. However, Vicky Biswas, a member of Ranaghat's Amra Shobai Shoitan club, refuted the reports in an interview with news agency IANS as 'fake news.' He said, "Two members of our club had shot the video of her song at Ranaghat station which became viral on social media. Since then, we have been looking after Ranu di. We haven't heard anything about Salman Khan gifting a flat worth Rs 55 lakh to Ranu di. It's fake news that is being spread on social media."

After the video of Ranu Mondal singing Lata Mangeshkar's Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral, composer Himesh Reshammiya invited her to singing reality show Superstar Singer, which he co-judges. Ranu Mondal, 59, has also recorded Aadat and Teri Meri Kahaani for Himesh's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer.

Speaking to IANS, Mr Biswas said that so far Ranu Mondal has only been paid to appear on the aforementioned reality show. "A lot of fake news surrounding Ranu di is doing the rounds on social media, such as she has purchased a car worth Rs 15 lakh, or she has been called for Bigg Boss, or Himesh Reshammiya has paid her Rs 50 lakh to record her song. Yes, Himesh ji has done a lot for her and has also sponsored her trips to Mumbai, but the rest of these reports are fake."

