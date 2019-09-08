Lata Mangeshkar Wishing Sister Asha Bhosle On Birthday Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle photographed together in Mumbai.

As evergreen singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 86th birthday on Sunday, her friends in the industry and her family members posted special birthday messages for her on social media. The most adorable birthday wish came from her singer sister Lata Mangeshkar, who gave blessings to her younger sister in the sweetest possible way and dedicated a song to her on Twitter. Sharing a video of Asha Bhosle's track Nigahein Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai from the 1963 film Dil Hi To Hai, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo hamesha swasth rahe aur khush rahe."

Take a look:

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka Janamdin hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo hamesha swasth rahe aur khush rahe. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 7, 2019

Asha Bhosle celebrated her special day at an event and went live on Twitter to document her birthday celebrations. She looked beautiful in a blue and pink saree.

Many other celebrities and eminent personalities also came in unison to wish the singer on social media. Kajol shared a picture of herself with Asha Bhosle and wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my most favourite always Asha Bhosle. A legend in more ways than one."

Actor Rishi Kapoor also wished the Tanha Tanha singer in his own style and shared an anecdote from her previous birthday celebrations: "Many happy returns of the day dear Asha Bhosle ji. Remember celebrating your birthday at Pancham's (R D Burman) terrace. You cooked for us. Back soon will come and meet. God bless, love you!"

Many happy returns of the day dear @ashabhosle ji. Remember celebrating your birthday at Pancham's terrace. You cooked for us. Back soon will come and meet. God Bless,love you! pic.twitter.com/FiT6h9nInj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 8, 2019

Singer Daler Mehndi also shared an adorable picture with Asha Bhosle and wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Mallika-e-Swar. #HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle."

Asha Bhosle has done playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies. She started her career in 1943 and is best known for singing songs such as Yeh Mera Dil (Don, 1978), Hone Lagi Hain Raat (Naina, 1973), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan 1971), Parde Mein Rehne Do (Shikar 1968) and Dil Cheez Kya Hai(Umrao Jaan, 1981).

