To Grand Aaji Asha Bhosle, With Love From Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture with Asha Bhosle and Siddhanth (Image courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

Highlights "Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha aai," posted Shraddha Asha Bhosle is the cousin sister of Shraddha's grandfather Lata Mangeshkar also wished her sister

On veteran singer Asha Bhosle's birthday, Shraddha Kapoor shared a postcard-worthy picture to wish her grand aaji. Asha Bhosle turned 85 on Saturday, September 8. "Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha aai," posted Shraddha Kapoor on social media. Her post features Shraddha with Asha Bhosle and brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The photo appears to be taken during their family outing earlier this week, where they celebrated Shakti Kapoor's 66th birthday. Shraddha and Siddhanth are Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's children. Shivangi's sisters are actresses Padmini and Tejaswini Kolhapure. They are daughters of classical singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, a cousin of Lata, Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

To Asha Bhosle, with love from Shraddha Kapoor.

Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha Aai @ashabhoslepic.twitter.com/Au1sBVKScg — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 8, 2018

Lata Mangeshkar's special birthday wish for sister Asha Bhosle included the video of her song Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai from the film Dil Hi Toh Hai, along with a message.

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janam din hai. Main usko aashirwad deti hun,wo hamesha khush rahe aur gaati rahe ye meri ishwar se prarthana. https://t.co/wlX0431jyw — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2018

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a picture with Asha Bhosle and used the opening lines of her iconic song Chura Liya to caption it. "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dilko," sung by you, has truly stolen hearts of all the music lovers. May you continue to do so. Wishing you a very Happy 85th birthday, Asha Bhosle tai," Sachin wrote.

"Chura liya hai tumne jo dilko" sung by you has truly stolen hearts of all the music lovers. May you continue to do so. Wishing you a very Happy 85th Birthday @ashabhosle tai . pic.twitter.com/uaWTGhl3D2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2018

(Happy birthday, Asha Bhosle).

Meanwhile, here's the picture we were talking about from Shakti Kapoor's birthday.

Asha Bhosle is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades. She has provided playback for some of the hit songs like Parde Mein Rehne Do, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum and Yeh Mera Dil. She was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She made her acting debut with 2013's Mai.