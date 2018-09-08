To Grand Aaji Asha Bhosle, With Love From Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared a postcard-worthy picture to wish her grand aaji Asha Bhosle on her birthday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 08, 2018 14:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
To Grand Aaji Asha Bhosle, With Love From Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture with Asha Bhosle and Siddhanth (Image courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha aai," posted Shraddha
  2. Asha Bhosle is the cousin sister of Shraddha's grandfather
  3. Lata Mangeshkar also wished her sister

On veteran singer Asha Bhosle's birthday, Shraddha Kapoor shared a postcard-worthy picture to wish her grand aaji. Asha Bhosle turned 85 on Saturday, September 8. "Happiest 85th birthday to my dearest Asha aai," posted Shraddha Kapoor on social media. Her post features Shraddha with Asha Bhosle and brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The photo appears to be taken during their family outing earlier this week, where they celebrated Shakti Kapoor's 66th birthday. Shraddha and Siddhanth are Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's children. Shivangi's sisters are actresses Padmini and Tejaswini Kolhapure. They are daughters of classical singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, a cousin of Lata, Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

To Asha Bhosle, with love from Shraddha Kapoor.

 

 

Lata Mangeshkar's special birthday wish for sister Asha Bhosle included the video of her song Nigahein Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai from the film Dil Hi Toh Hai, along with a message.

 

 

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a picture with Asha Bhosle and used the opening lines of her iconic song Chura Liya to caption it. "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dilko," sung by you, has truly stolen hearts of all the music lovers. May you continue to do so. Wishing you a very Happy 85th birthday, Asha Bhosle tai," Sachin wrote.

 

 

(Happy birthday, Asha Bhosle).

Meanwhile, here's the picture we were talking about from Shakti Kapoor's birthday.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A very special birthday. Nothing like family.

A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) on

 

Asha Bhosle is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades. She has provided playback for some of the hit songs like Parde Mein Rehne Do, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum and Yeh Mera Dil. She was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She made her acting debut with 2013's Mai.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shraddha KapoorAsha BhosleAsha Bhosle birthday

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Yogendra YadavTamil NewsAero India 2019News in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................