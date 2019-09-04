When Asha Bhosle And Neil Nitin Mukesh Recreated Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Asha Bhosle in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh)

Highlights The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar "With the one and only, the living legend," Neil captioned the post "This is one of my most favourite songs of hers," he added

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Asha Bhosle and the rest of his family were all about fun (going by Neil's latest Instagram entries). As a part of the celebrations, Asha Bhosle and Neil got together and recreated the iconic song Jaane Ja Dhoondta Phir Raha from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Neil captioned it: "With the one and only, the living legend, my dearest Asha Tai. This is one of my most favourite songs of hers. Got the opportunity to of singing a few lines with her. Love and respect always Tai."

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Neil also posted several pictures from the puja on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "What a beautiful Day 2 of Ganesh Chathurthi." Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony here:

A few days ago, the actor posted pictures of his little daughter Nurvi, who could be seen all dressed in a pink lehenga for Ganesh Chaturthi. ICYMI, take a look at the pictures, you can thank us later:

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the high-octane action film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, which released on Friday. He will next be seen in Bypass Road, which will be directed by his brother Naman.

Neil is the son of Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of the legendary Mukesh. The actor has featured in films such as Johnny Gaddaar, 7 Khoon Maaf and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to name a few.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.