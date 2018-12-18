Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares Adorable Photos Of Baby Nurvi With Her Grandparents

Little Nurvi with her grandparents Nitin and Nishi Mukesh (Image courtesy nitinmukesh9)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh treated his Instafam to some adorable photos of his baby girl Nurvi on Tuesday. The actor shared a set of photos on his Instagram timeline, which features Nurvi with her grandparents Nitin and Nishi Mukesh and father Neil. The photos appear to be from a recent celebration which took place at the Mukesh residency recently. "Celebrating with her dadu, dadi and papu," Neil Nitin Mukesh captioned the photos. In one of the pictures, Nurvi can be seen cradled in her grandfather's arms. The comments section is flooded with remarks like: "She is so adorable," "Nurvi the cutest," and "Beautiful pics." Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay welcomed Nurvi in September this year.

Take a look at the photos here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh introduced his little munchkin to his fans and followers on social media with a Daughter's Day-special post. Sharing the first photos of Nurvi on his Instagram timeline, the 36-year-old actor added an adorable caption, which read: "Now, every day is Daughter's Day!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh announced the arrival of Nurvi with this message: "Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of god."

Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of Godpic.twitter.com/CYu8eQjRdK — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) September 22, 2018

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay in Udaipur in February 2017. Neil is the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of legendary singer Mukesh while Rukmini belongs to a non-filmy family.

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently gearing up for the release of Saaho, also featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Neil is playing negative role in the film.