First Look: Wheelchair-Bound Neil Nitin Mukesh In Bypass Road

Highlights
- "This has to be the best experience in my career till date," said Neil
- Neil Nitin Mukesh's brother Naman directs Bypass Road
- Bypass Road also stars Adah Sharma
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh announced the wrap of new film Bypass Road while also posting the first look from it on Tuesday in an Instagram post. The film still shows Neil, who plays the lead, in a wheelchair - no other details were revealed. Bypass Road, a suspense thriller, is Neil Nitin Mukesh's first home production and quite a family affair: brother Naman directs for the very first time and Neil himself serves as writer and producer as well as the star. Actress Adah Sharma co-stars with Neil Nitin Mukesh as the female lead.
In his Instagram post, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: "This has to be the best experience in my career till date. Donning three hats, the writer, actor and producer, has been a challenge but a sweet one. Though the film's a wrap, the memories that I have with this journey so far have been extremely emotional and fulfilling." Neil also thanked the cast and extensive crew in his post, singling his brother out for praise: "Naman you make me proud, each working day with you has been a learning experience."
See Neil Nitin Mukesh's post on Bypass Road here:
And it's a wrap for my first home production @bypassroadmovie . Presenting to you the first look of the suspense thriller Directed by my brother, Debutante director, @naman.n.mukesh . Produced by #Mr.madanPaliwal of @mirajgroupofficial , and @nnmfilmsofficial . This has to be the best experience in my career till date. Donning three hats, the writer , actor & producer ,has been a challenge but a sweet one . Though the films a wrap, the memories that I have with this journey so far have been extremely emotional & fulfilling. I cannot thank Mr.Madan Paliwal enough for trusting us and giving us this opportunity. Naman you make me proud, each working day with you has been a learning experience. Thank you to my lovely costars @adah_ki_adah @shamasikander @gulpanag @sudanshu_pandey @chaudhari_manish @itstahershabbir #RajitKapur @errolmarks . Without your unconditional support this journey would be incomplete. Want to thank my cinematographer Fashat Khan sir for so patiently working with our never ending demands. Bunty Nagi sir and Vinay for sitting up endlessly to line our edit. Jayshree and manish sir for finesse you got to each frame. @javedkarimactiondirector sir and his entire team , Obaid bhai, Deepak bhai, Only you and your brave team could pull off the action of this magnitude and risk in this film. @vibhutichamria @kansalsunakshi Thank you for the lovely styling. And then ofcourse want to hug my production team Suman, kamlakar ji , Dwarka , sanjay sir Vinay, Shambhu ji. Also thank our brilliant assistants. Masum, Harshada, Hemant, Nidhi, and the entire team of #BYPASSROAD. Your hard work has made us arrive at our destination. Remember ..... The journey has just begun. See you at the movies soon people.
The first look of Bypass Road appears to have caught the attention of Twitter, which began trending Neil Nitin Mukesh soon after. A closer look at the tweets, however, reveals exactly how the Bollywood PR machinery works - the exact same tweet has been posted by several handles. For instance:
That's really good for a first look? Neil Nitin Mukesh with #BypassRoad - a suspense thriller— 12th man naveen (@i_am_naveen_ji) June 18, 2019
That's really good for a first look? Neil Nitin Mukesh with #BypassRoad - a suspense thriller— KABIR.... (@kabir__13) June 18, 2019
That's really good for a first look? Neil Nitin Mukesh with #BypassRoad— 12th man raushan (@pawann8210) June 18, 2019
a suspense thriller
Oh well.
Bypass Road began filming last year and has reportedly been shot in Alibaug and Lonavla. It is expected to release later this year.
Neil Nitin Mukesh, the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of the legendary Mukesh, is best-known for his work in films such as Johnny Gaddaar, 7 Khoon Maaf and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He also stars in the upcoming Saaho with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.