First Look: Wheelchair-Bound Neil Nitin Mukesh In Bypass Road

Neil Nitin Mukesh in a still from Bypass Road. (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh)

Highlights "This has to be the best experience in my career till date," said Neil Neil Nitin Mukesh's brother Naman directs Bypass Road Bypass Road also stars Adah Sharma

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh announced the wrap of new film Bypass Road while also posting the first look from it on Tuesday in an Instagram post. The film still shows Neil, who plays the lead, in a wheelchair - no other details were revealed. Bypass Road, a suspense thriller, is Neil Nitin Mukesh's first home production and quite a family affair: brother Naman directs for the very first time and Neil himself serves as writer and producer as well as the star. Actress Adah Sharma co-stars with Neil Nitin Mukesh as the female lead.

In his Instagram post, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: "This has to be the best experience in my career till date. Donning three hats, the writer, actor and producer, has been a challenge but a sweet one. Though the film's a wrap, the memories that I have with this journey so far have been extremely emotional and fulfilling." Neil also thanked the cast and extensive crew in his post, singling his brother out for praise: "Naman you make me proud, each working day with you has been a learning experience."

See Neil Nitin Mukesh's post on Bypass Road here:

The first look of Bypass Road appears to have caught the attention of Twitter, which began trending Neil Nitin Mukesh soon after. A closer look at the tweets, however, reveals exactly how the Bollywood PR machinery works - the exact same tweet has been posted by several handles. For instance:

That's really good for a first look? Neil Nitin Mukesh with #BypassRoad - a suspense thriller — 12th man naveen (@i_am_naveen_ji) June 18, 2019

That's really good for a first look? Neil Nitin Mukesh with #BypassRoad - a suspense thriller — KABIR.... (@kabir__13) June 18, 2019

That's really good for a first look? Neil Nitin Mukesh with #BypassRoad

a suspense thriller — 12th man raushan (@pawann8210) June 18, 2019

Oh well.

Bypass Road began filming last year and has reportedly been shot in Alibaug and Lonavla. It is expected to release later this year.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of the legendary Mukesh, is best-known for his work in films such as Johnny Gaddaar, 7 Khoon Maaf and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He also stars in the upcoming Saaho with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.