Guess Who Visited Neil Nitin Mukesh On The Sets Of Bypass Road?

Neil Nitin Mukesh with daughter Nurvi (Image courtesy neilnitinmukesh)

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is currently shooting for his forthcoming thriller drama Bypass Road, had a special visitor on the sets of the film recently. Neil's daughter Nurvi, who is celebrating her four-month birthday today, visited her father on the sets of Bypass Road in Alibaug. The 37-year-old actor shared two photos of his daughter on his Instagram timeline. In one of the photos, which appears to have been clicked on the sets of the film, Nurvi can be seen cradled in her father's arms. "So, someone, who is celebrating her fourth month, has come to see her papa work on the sets of Bypass Road in Alibaug, while she herself is busy posing for the paparazzi," Neil captioned the picture.

Earlier, Neil Nitin Mukesh's father Nitin Mukesh had shared an adorable picture of Nurvi and wrote: "Someone is all set to win the Olympics swimming championship as she turns four month. Dear God, please bless my children always."

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got married in Udaipur in 2017. The couple welcomed Nurvi in September last year. Neil often delights his Instafam with million dollar photos of Nurvi. Remember Neil Nitin Mukesh's Christmas post featuring little Nurvi with her grandfather. "Merry Christmas people. Here is our very own dada Santa and baby Santa," he had captioned the picture.

Apart from Bypass Road, Neil Nitin Mukesh is also part of Saaho, which also stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.