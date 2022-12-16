Kuttey Motion Poster: Arjun Kapoor vs Tabu And Gang

Arjun Kapoor in Kuttey. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Finally, the wait is over. The makers of Kuttey have treated us to the first-look posters of the ensemble cast of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's film. It is mind-blowing. Each character promises action, thrill, drama and an intriguing story. As per the first looks of the seven lead characters - Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj - they all are ready for “bhasad (chaos).” Arjun Kapoor, sharing the clip comprising all motion posters, wrote, “1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey. Let the bhasad begin. Kuttey in cinemas on January 13.” In the poster, he is wearing a police uniform. Tabu, too, appears as a police officer – fierce and bold. Naseeruddin Shah enters the frame wearing a kurta, a rudraksha mala and a pair of classy shades. Next, the clip introduces us to Konkona's character, who looks angry. Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj are seen carrying guns and hiding behind a wall. Lastly, the final poster shows Kumud Mishra holding what appears to be a machine gun.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Kuttey was announced in August last year. Back then, Tabu shared a poster which showed the seven lead characters with dog heads. “Nah ye bhonkte hai, nah gurrate hai...bas katte hai (They don't bark or growl, they just bite). Presenting Kuttey," she wrote in the caption.

Kuttey is said to be a dark comedy. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Gulzar. The film, which is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, will release on January 13 next year.