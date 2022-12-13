Arjun Kapoor Wraps Delhi Schedule Of Shoot: 'Until Next Time'

A still from the video. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor is a busy man. With back-to-back films up for release, the actor has a tight schedule that he often gives fans a glimpse of, through images and videos. The actor, who was in Delhi to shoot for an upcoming project, shared a video upon wrapping the schedule in the capital. Sharing a montage video of him on the sets of the film and enjoying the view of the city, Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Chala jaata hoon, kisi ki dhun mein, dhadakti #Dilli ki galiyon mein. Until next time, #Delhi,” referencing (and tweaking) the famous Kishore Kumar song from Mere Jeevan Saathi. Arjun Kapoor also added the hashtags, #Wrap #ShootLife #BTS.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor shared another update from Delhi explaining that the city may have made him a morning person, albeit temporarily. On Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared a video of him travelling in a car. In the caption, he wrote: “On some days, some extremely rare days, even I am a morning person. Thanks to Dilli ki sardi and Dilli ki vibes.” He added the Sun emoji and used Hasan Raheem's track Aisay Kaisay in the background.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor also announced that he is working on an untitled project alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Explaining that they had not decided on a title yet, Arjun wrote, “Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai. Director saab, too much fun hai. Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai. Title jald hi batane wale humare producer no 1 hai. [More than half of the film has been shot. Director sir is too much fun. Our team is great. Our title will soon be announced by producer no.1]” along with the hashtag #TitleKyaHaiYaar. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment.

Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in The Lady Killer helmed by Ajay Bahl and Kuttey helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.