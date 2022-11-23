Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh And Bhumi Pednekar Are Done With The Film. Title Awaited

Arjun Kapoor with Rakul and Bhumi. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen together in an upcoming film that is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. While the team has already completed the shoot for over half the film, the title has not been decided yet. Joking about the lack of a title for the film in a new Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai. Director saab too much fun hai. Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai. Title jald hi batane waale humare producer no 1 hai. [More than half of the film has been shot. Director sir is too much fun. Our team is great. Our title will soon be announced by producer no.1]” along with the hashtag #TitleKyaHaiYaar. He also tagged producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment. The note was attached to a black and white selfie from the sets of the film featuring Arjun Kapoor with Rakul and Bhumi.

Replying to the post, Rakul Preet Singh said, “Arrrre waaah. I love the girl on your right.” Check out the post here:





Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in The Ladykiller helmed by Ajay Bahl. Arjun Kapoor has previously shared several images from the sets of The Ladykiller. In one such post, he wrote, “After 45 days of shoot, a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer - Swipe on for some.”







Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her film Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Sharing her solo poster from the film, Bhumi said, “Ayeee, Gauri aa rahi hai. Taiyaar ho ki nahi? (Aye, Gauri is coming. Are you ready?)” Govinda Naam Mera is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.





Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the comedy film Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She played the role of a police officer in the film. In addition to the project with Bhumi and Arjun Kapoor, Rakul will also be seen in Chhatriwali. Sharing the first look of the film a while ago, the actress wrote, “Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! [It can rain at any time…Keep your umbrella ready]. Presenting the first look of Chhatriwali.”

With this yet-to-be titled film, Mudassar Aziz is returning to direction after the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He served as the writer for the recently released Double XL.