Kusha Kapila's ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia shared a new note on social media days after his emotional breakdown video went viral. Earlier today, Zorawar posted a photo of a handwritten note from his notebook, where he talked about pain and new beginnings.

The note, which was written on November 24, featured motivational thoughts about overcoming difficult times.

“We start again. The phoenix rises from the ashes again," the first line read.

Zorawar also said that people may never fully understand one's struggles.

“Every movie taught us, every story told us. You have the power within. You just have to be patient, and when the time comes, you will feel it, and now it's your turn to not let it go,” he added.

Zorawar also mentioned Guru Nanak Jayanti in his note and described it as a significant day.

Expressing his belief that he had to experience things because he had been chosen for a greater purpose, he said, “All these feelings and experiences were written, and he chose me for a greater purpose.”

Take A Look At The Post:

Zorawar's latest post came days after his emotional video caught the attention of social media users. Calling himself a loser at 40, Zorawar spoke about his failed marriage, losing his corporate job, his house and, most importantly, his confidence.

“In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself. I lost my dignity. I lost the feeling of feeling good about myself. I lost the battle of consistently comparing myself to others. And while I lost all this, I lost a few other things as well. I lost the old version of me. I lost the feeling of feeling sorry about myself. I lost in the process of not giving up on myself. Fall six times, get up seven times. When I lost, I hit rock bottom. And when I hit rock bottom, I lost rock bottom as well," he said.

After confessing the truth of life, Zorawar said he would bounce back. "I am a loser. I am a loser who lost it all but will still believe in himself and will keep punching in the bout that life is in, in the life that I am in,” he added.

Zorawar and Kusha got married in 2017. After six years of marriage, in June 2023, they announced a mutual separation

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