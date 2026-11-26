In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Akshay Kumar revealed that he follows an eight-hour work schedule, which has led some big producers to hesitate before collaborating with him. The actor also compared his working style with that of Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Cruise.

When host Karan Johar praised Akshay for being considerate towards both producers and directors, the actor revealed, “A lot of big people don't want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours.”

Akshay continued, “They forget that I don't even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family.”

The actor also shared that many people question how he manages to finish a film in 65 days. “I recently read an interview with Christopher Nolan, and apparently he doesn't take more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise completed Mission: Impossible in 55 days,” he shared.

During the conversation, Ravi Kishan praised Akshay's speed and energy on film sets, saying that the actor helps producers save money by wrapping up films quickly. He added that Akshay usually completes a film in around 55 days, which benefits producers and provides employment to the 300-400 people who are a part of a film unit.

Akshay Kumar On Doing Multiple Films A Year

Akshay addressed the criticism for doing multiple films a year and said, “I don't know why people ask me, ‘Why do you do so many films?' Kaam nahi karunga to kya karunga (What else should I do if not work)? I have never understood why people ask me this question.”

Recalling a phase when he delivered 15-18 flops, Akshay said work continued to come his way, and he was determined to keep going. Calling himself a “producer's man”, the actor said, “I want to make sure my producer is happy.”

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films

Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of films coming up next. The actor will next appear in Anees Bazmee's comedy-drama Mauja Hi Mauja alongside Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. Akshay has also joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 and will appear in Kanishk Varma-directed sci-fi survival thriller Samuk.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's ROFL Birthday Post For Wife Twinkle Khanna: "Really Think You Should Stop Singing"