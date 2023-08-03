Kudmayi: The Rocky Aur Rani Song That Alia Bhatt Can't Get Enough Of

Ranveer and Alia in Kudmayi.(courtesy: YouTube)

Almost a week after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres, the makers dropped the track Kudmayi online. The song, which has been sung by Shahid Mallya, composed by Pritam and with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is the wedding song of the season. Alia Bhatt, sharing the track on social media, on Thursday, wrote, "This song gives me butterflies every single time! Kudmayi out now." The song showcases Rocky and Rani's wedding sequence. The track begins with Rani prepping for her big day. An emotional Rocky is smitten on seeing Rani and the two get married in the presence of their families (except a few members). Sorry, no spoilers. The track perfectly encapsulates the magic of Karan Johar's world and Pritam's striking melodies.

Check out the song Kudmayi here:

Meanwhile here's how Karan Johar described the song - "Love's got a new song - Kudmayi is out now for your heart to be filled with all things prem," he wrote. Ranveer Singh captioned it, "A song made with love, for love! Kudmayi out now."

All the songs from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been ruling the charts. The romantic track Tum Kya Mile was the first song to be released by the makers, which was followed by the party number What Jhumka. The makers then released the super emotional Ve Kamleya and the festive Dhindhora Baje Re. After the film's release, the makers shared Heart Throb online earlier this week. It features Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan in cameo appearances.