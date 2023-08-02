Ananya Panday Reveals Karan Johar Is The Reason She 'Wanted To Act And Be In Movies'

Ananya Panday shared this image. (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become the talk of the town. The film, which was released on July 28, stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Oh, and, not to forget the cameos of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, in the hit track Heart Throb. Now, Ananya Panday has written a note for Karan Johar on Instagram. The actress has also shared her sequence in Heart Throb. As per Ananya, it was one of the “most favourite and biggest moments” in her life.

Along with the videos and a picture of herself with Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday wrote, “Had to post the full version of ‘Heart Trob' from RARKPH because it's one of my most favourite and biggest moments ever!!!! To be in a song in a film that's directed by Karan Johar I can't even begin to explain what it means to me.. he's the reason I ever wanted to act and be in movies and it's the biggest dream come true - thank you for this Karan I love you.”

Ananya Panday gave a shout out to Ranveer Singh and thanked Manish Malhotra and Remo D'Souza. She said, “And to dance with the most rocking ever Ranveer Singh no one does it like you - how how how??????? Forever grateful for this, thank you to the whole team Manish Malhotra, Remo D'Souza Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is killing it in theatres right now go watch it 3 times.”

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's box office collection, the movie has managed to mint Rs 60.22 crore within 5 days of its release, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also marked the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently awaiting the release of her rom-com Dream Girl 2. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The makers of the film, which will release on August 25, unveiled its official trailer on Tuesday. Apart from this, Ananya will mark her web series debut with Call Me Bae. The actress also has Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.