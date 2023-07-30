Sara Ali Khan Reunited With 'Simmba' AKA Ranveer Singh For This Movie. Any Guesses?

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Karan Johar's much-hyped romantic comedyRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanihas become the talk of the town. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh film has ticked all the right boxes and emerged a complete entertainer. Be it the movie's songs or cameos, the film has several delightful elements for fans to enjoy. A case in point is the director's decision to reunite Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan for a euphoric intro song Heartthrob. Giving a shout-out to Ranveer, the actress, on Saturday, dropped a series of stills from their dance number. In the snippets, Ranveer and Sara, dressed in sequin ensembles, can be seen looking at each other. While sharing the pictures, Sara wrote in the caption, “Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky, Dahadte raho. (My Simmba, everyone's Rocky. Keep on roaring.)”

The post was quick to grasp Ranveer Singh's attention. The actor in the comments section dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra -- who also styled the looks for the film along with Eka Lakhani -- also dropped a handful of fire emoticons. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Heartthrob, also features Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo appearances.

Ahead of its big release, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani organised a grand premiere. The event was a starry affair, as renowned Bollywood faces gathered under one roof. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's leading lady Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor was also on the guest list. After the premiere, Karisma dropped a picture with two heartthrobs of the nation—Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's husband. In the memorable click, all three actors can be seen posing with big smiles on their faces. While sharing the picture Karisma wrote in the caption, “My heart line and my bloodline Rocky and Ranbir.”

Karisma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to the post with “Hmmmmmmmmmmm,” and multiple emoticons. Ranveer Singh also acknowledged it with a handful of heart emoticons. Soon after its grand premiere, the movie received rave reviews from stars like Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani managed to touch double digits at the box office on its release day. Karan Johar's directorial on its Day 1 minted Rs 11.10 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He penned down a detailed tweet that read, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. India biz.”

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.