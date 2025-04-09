<i>Krrish 4</i>: Hrithik Roshan To Reunite With Preity Zinta: Report

Hrithik Roshan is to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. More details from this ambitious project have emerged. According to an India Today report, Hrithik might play triple roles in this film - his father Rohit, superhero Krrish, and the villain. There's a strong buzz that this instalment will bring Hrithik and Preity Zinta together.

The film will explore time travel, packed with high-end technology. The storyline is believed to be inspired by global blockbusters like Infinity War and Endgame.

Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rekha are expected to reprise their roles from previous films.

Nora Fatehi might join the cast in a powerful, action-packed role. A source revealed, "The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines-past and future-to eliminate a major threat. While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships."

Rakesh Roshan, through an Instagram post, broke the news that Hrithik would direct the film.

He wrote, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings."

Krrish 4 has gone through several versions of the script before the final story was locked. Hrithik is now collaborating with YRF Studios to bring this large-scale vision to the big screen.

However, his team has not confirmed this. Hrithik is currently filming War 2 and is expected to begin working on Krrish 4 soon after.