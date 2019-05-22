Kriti Sanon And Tara Sutaria Watch Arjun Kapoor's New Film India's Most Wanted. See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted are hosting several special screenings of the film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 22, 2019 17:42 IST
Arjun Kaporr, Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon at India's Most Wanted screening in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Several Bollywood celebs attended India's Most Wanted screening
  2. Dino Morea and Chunky Panday were among the guests
  3. The film will release on May 24

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film India's Most Wanted is all set to release this Friday. The film is already receiving amazing reviews from actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Anupam Kher, who watched the film before its theatrical release. Arjun Kapoor and the makers of the film are hosting several special screenings of the film for their Bollywood counterparts and in the latest screening on Tuesday evening, a number of celebrities made their presence felt. Among the guests were Student Of The Year 2 star Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Chunky Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dino Morea and Punit Malhotra.

Check out the photos from the special screening of India's Most Wanted:

Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon added glam quotient to the special screening.

Neha Dhupia arrived at the film screening with Angad Bedi. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

 Meanwhile, those who earlier enjoyed the screening of India's Most Wanted, shared their reviews on social media. Take a look:

In India's Most Wanted, Arjun Kapoor plays the role of an intelligence officer, who is working on a mission to capture the country's most wanted criminal with the help of his team. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is reported that the criminal in the film is dubbed as "India's Osama." Other than Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth, Shantilal Mukherjee and Amrita Puri in important roles.

India's Most Wanted is directed by Rajkumar Gupta, who is famous for his work in Aamir, No One Killed Jessica as well as Raid, and is co-produced by him, Myra Karn and Fox Star Studios. The film will open in theatres on May 24.



Trending

India's Most Wanted screeningkriti sanontara sutaria

